Two-day closure for schools as teachers’ strikes continue

Primary and secondary schools on Arran were shut for two days this week in a continuation of strike action with a second wave to come later this month.

The industrial action is in response to unions and council body COSLA failing to reach an agreement on pay arrangements, with members of the various teaching unions all calling on the Scottish Government to improve on their 5.5 per cent offer.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, all schools on Arran were closed to pupils, in solidarity with those throughout the regions of north, south and east Ayrshire. Early years classes within primary schools, however, remained open for younger pupils.





Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT teachers’ union general secretary, said: “The decision of our members to reject the revised pay offer and continue with industrial action reflects the level of anger and frustration towards ministers and employers at their refusal to offer teachers a real-terms pay rise.

“Ministers and employers should be clear of our members’ resolve and work with us to bring forward proposals to improve pay and working conditions that the profession can support.”

Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) withdrew from the strike action after a consultative survey where members choose to accept the latest teacher pay offer. EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, however firmly rejected the offer of six per cent this year and five and a half per cent next year, describing the offer as “inadequate”.

Teachers’ unions, including Educational Institute of Scotland, NASUWT, and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes unions, have vowed to continue with industrial action until an agreement can be reached on pay.





Further strikes will continue to take place in a staggered format across Northern Ireland, England and Wales, while in Scotland EIS have said that they will hold 20 further strike days between March 13 and April 21.