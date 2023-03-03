Transport links and isolation are worsening the cost-of-living crisis 

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Social isolation, fractured transport links and fuel costs have been identified as major challenges to islanders on Arran as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

North Ayrshire Council and community partners hosted a mini enquiry on Monday February 13 – set up as a public forum to share ideas and information – in Brodick’s Ormidale Pavilion.

Residents, businesses and community groups were invited along to offer their views on what they feel are contributing factors to the cost-of-living crisis.





The well-attended event encouraged islanders to have their say openly and was attended by council leader Marie Burns, Arran councillor Timothy Billings and council officers.

Its aim was to explore what can be done, collectively, to help improve life on Arran for its residents. People who attended flagged up the need for some changes, including:

More social and affordable housing

Easier access to benefits advice

A review of local transport to better meet the needs of communities

More ‘warm rooms’ to help people combat the cold weather and loneliness, like the one at Whiting Bay and Kildonan Parish Church

The need for organisations to pool their resources for the common good

The council’s top priorities include tackling child poverty and supporting residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

The three key drivers of child poverty are income from employment, income from social security and the cost of living.





This event was the latest in a series of mini enquiries that are part of the work of the Child Poverty and Cost of Living Board, chaired by Councillor Burns. Feedback will also help develop the council’s Child Poverty Strategy.

Councillor Burns said: “It was great to see so many people attending the mini enquiry and, importantly, getting involved in an open, frank and constructive conversation about what can be done to improve life for people on Arran.

“The need for increased integration, a plan to tackle social isolation, issues around transport links, improving access to existing groups and the high cost of fuel, including oil for heating, were all part of the discussion.”

Work already being delivered to support Arran’s communities, including Eco Savvy’s zero waste cafes and food share scheme, were raised as good examples of communities supporting each other.

Councillor Billings, also chair of Arran locality partnership, said: “Child poverty is a symptom of wider difficulties. We want to explore what is happening on Arran around wellbeing and care, and find out who are the people who need support and how they can get it.

“If money is going to be available, we need to allocate it in the best way possible to meet local needs.

“We want to work across the Health and Social Care Partnership, council services and many of the local community groups so we can develop what is already happening or offer support to do something different that will help the local communities.

“All information and opinions expressed on the day will be taken on board as we consider ways of making things better for people.”