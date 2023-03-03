Top 10 Arran garden birds in 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Bird Notes by Jim Cassels

The last weekend in January 2023 was the weekend of the RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch.

This was the 44th year of this event. Households not only took part in this survey of garden birds, but some shared their results with me.





This year there were 28 sets of Arran results sent to me, compared to 26 last year, 35 in 2021 and 22 in 2020.

Last year the weekend was dominated by two named storms, one on the Saturday followed by one on the Sunday. This year the weather was more benign.

The range of species seen in each garden ranged from 13 to four with 20 of the gardens recording 10 or more species.

One garden recorded more than 100 birds in their allocated hour. In total, 27 species were reported which is five fewer than last year.





The following species were recorded this year but not last: buzzard, feral pigeon, and great spotted woodpecker.

The following species were not recorded this year but were recorded last year: barn owl, bullfinch, brambling, goldcrest, grey wagtail, lesser redpoll, raven, song thrush, and yellowhammer.

Comparing species that were seen in both years, greenfinch went from being recorded in 11 per cent of gardens last year to 25 per cent this year and similarly dunnock went from being recorded in 61 per cent of gardens last year to 75 per cent this year.

On the other hand, great tit decreased from 88 per cent last year to 68 per cent this year.

Again, this year robin was the only bird to be reported in every garden while blackbird was recorded in all except two gardens. Chaffinch had the largest total of birds, namely 291; house sparrow had the second largest total, 209 and goldfinch the third largest total, 112.

From the collation from all the gardens, the top 10 birds this year in terms of the number of gardens in which they were seen are: robin, blackbird, chaffinch, house sparrow, blue tit, coal tit, dunnock, great tit, goldfinch and collared dove.

This is the same top 10 as last year, but the order is different with some species moving up and others moving down.

For example, blackbird moved up from seventh last year to 2nd this year while great tit moved down from fourth last year to eighth this year.

For a collation of all the Arran data from the Big Garden Birdwatch for the last five years visit webpage

http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/files/ArranRSPBBigGardenBirdWatch2023.pdf

While this information is interesting, too much should not be read into these small samples.

It is a fun survey to do but it only covers one weekend in the year.

If you enjoy your garden birds, there is a survey that you can join that encourages people to record their garden bird sightings every week of the year.

It is called the British Trust for Ornithology Garden BirdWatch (GBW). To find out more about the BTO Garden BirdWatch visit the website https://www.bto.org/our-science/projects/gbw

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with “what, when, where” to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or e mail me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Report 2021 and the Arran Bird Report, the first 40 years. Plus visit the website http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html

Top 10 garden birds

1 robin

2 blackbird

3 chaffinch

4 house sparrow

5 blue tit

6 coal tit,

7 dunnock

8 great tit

9 goldfinch

10 collared dove.