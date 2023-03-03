We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A new way to export timber off Arran is being trialled and that is welcome news for everyone.

It appears a win-win situation, because after being felled the logs are only being carried a short distance by road from the timber stacking yard of Arran Haulage at Cladach to the east pier.

And with Forestry and Land Scotland buying the timber transfer station almost next door, as reported in the Banner last month, it could prove a prime exit route.





And that could prove useful as FLS are known to be considering other sites for the export of the island’s timber in the coming years, with King’s Cross already high on their interest list.

But the Brodick export route has yet to be proven. Glennon Brothers Ltd have been investigating different options of transporting timber off the island since they lost the Red Princess last year.

By using the pier next to the timber yard slipway in Market Road they may have found a solution on their doorstep.

It is also good to see the east pier being put to good use as it has previously only seen regular use by the Waverley, occasionally by the Hebridean Princess, and as a second berth for the ferries.





We will watch the trials with interest and hope they may become a permanent fixture.