Households face five per cent council tax rise

Households on Arran will see a five per cent rise in council tax from April 1 following the North Ayrshire Council budget being approved on Wednesday.

Council fees and charges will also rise by five per cent from April 1 following a two-year price freeze during the pandemic. However, with inflation currently running at more than 10 per cent, members were keen to limit any increase as much as possible.

Members also agreed to use £3.3million from the council’s reserves, which has helped prevent a higher rise in council tax.





It is anticipated that the equivalent of 26.9 full-time posts will be lost in cuts, although there will be no compulsory redundancies.

The council says it is fully aware of the impact being felt from the current cost-of-

living crisis, and elected members approved a budget which had a clear focus on measures to help mitigate spiralling costs for families.

This includes the creation of a new Early Intervention Fund which was shaped

following consultation with residents ahead of the budget.

The fund will have three main elements: a further £400,000 a year for the next three years to provide early intervention support for children, young people, and families; £1.4million investment to support the work of the child poverty and cost-of-living board; an additional £100,000 will build on the previous £258,000 investment

to help people maximise income from benefits and secure consistent

information, including reliable debt advice.





Councillor Christina Larsen, cabinet member for finance and procurement,

said: “This has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult budgets councillors

have had to set in recent times.”