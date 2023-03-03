CalMac’s new ticketing system launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

CalMac has announced that its new booking and ticketing platform will go live next month.

The much vaunted new digital system was originally scheduled for February last year but has been repeatedly delayed.

Described as state-of-the-art, the new system will replace the company’s existing 25-year-old ticketing process, and is reported to give customers a greater choice on the purchase, management, and use of tickets. It will go live on Tuesday April 25.





The benefits of the new system is said to include:

Pre-purchasing tickets for travel on turn up and go routes online;

Tickets booked online will no longer have to be printed off at home or collected from a port office;

SPT concessionary fares and blue badge discounts will be available to purchase online for the first time;

Pet bookings can be added to online reservations – removing the previous manual process and giving more certainty on pet space availability;

The ability to add more than one vehicle to a reservation instead of having to make multiple bookings;

Improved data and capacity management via the new system will help better manage the use of deck space on CalMac’s major vessels.

The new system, eBooking, was selected following consultation and engagement with more than 4,500 CalMac customers.

The eBooking software is supplied by leading ferry industry ticketing system provider E-Dea, which has over 19 years’ experience delivering similar projects to the ferry, cruise and port sectors.

The system is currently being used by several operators and is in use in 94 ports across the world, currently managing 48 million passengers and 18 million vehicles each year.





Customers and CalMac staff will be supported through the launch and the initial period immediately following its implementation by CalMac support teams who will be working around the clock to triage and resolve any potential issues.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive, said: “This exciting project will revolutionise the way in which we interact with customers by offering more choice and flexibility for everyone using the 29 CalMac routes to more than 50 destinations.

“We have actively engaged with thousands of existing customers and their feedback has been vital to the design and implementation of the new system. The next step is to hold community events so that we can show even more people how it works and how it will improve their booking experience; the dates for these events will be announced soon.

“In-depth staff training on the new system is continuing, so that we can provide a smooth transition for our passengers. We are confident that this new system will deliver a simpler and faster process for our business users, island visitors and commuters using our lifeline services.”

Further information about the new ticketing system can be found at calmac.co.uk/ticketing

Customers who have made a booking prior to April 25 will have their booking transferred across to the new software and they will receive a e-ticket, issued to their email inbox.