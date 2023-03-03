Broadway Partners teams up with Nokia to deliver Arran’s hi-speed broadband

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Broadway Partners, the rural broadband provider which has recently been very active in developing its infrastructure network on Arran, has teamed up with technology provider Nokia to help deliver broadband connections to isolated areas across Scotland and Wales.

As part of the company’s Project Gigabit mission, the specialist broadband provider will utilise Nokia technology across their installations, including Nokia fibre access nodes for the exchange and its WiFi6 beacons to deliver fast, reliable fibre broadband for homes and businesses.

Project Gigabit is the United Kingdom government’s £5 billion programme which aims to provide hard-to-reach communities with access to lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.





Broadway Partners will help deliver on these aspirations, and by partnering with Nokia the company will be able to deliver 250,000 connections in areas where connectivity has previously been an issue due to their isolated or hard to reach location.

Work to deliver Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) gigabit-ready infrastructure is well advanced on Arran with work also continuing in Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire and Powys in South and mid Wales.

Steve Haines, CEO at Broadway Partners, said: “Connecting rural communities is the lifeblood of Broadway, and we need partners that understand our mission and dedication to delivering that to our customers across Wales and Scotland.

“Working with Nokia has been an essential part of our delivering connections to areas including Arran and Powys, Pembrokeshire and Monmouthshire in Wales. We are excited to continue collaborating in 2023, and to helping deliver more connections and fibre broadband using its technology within our fibre infrastructure.”





Phil Siveter, CEO Nokia UK, said: “We are proud to partner with Broadway to help them deliver connections across Wales and Scotland and to see our technology being put to effective use in rural communities, even in the hardest to reach areas.

“Having quality broadband is an essential part of everyday life, and we know how much it will mean to many of these communities, residents and businesses to be able to access quality fibre broadband as a result of the work that Broadway delivers.”

Broadway Partners has its roots in Arran, having launched commercial service in 2016 when it deploying its pioneering TV WhiteSpace technology on Arran to deliver internet to areas previously unable to access internet services by other providers.