Author with deep island roots pens Arran novel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Airline pilot, psychological therapist and author Ian Robertson has just released his latest book, Equinox on Arran, which is set on the island and is inspired by true events.

More accustomed to writing technical and psychological material, Ian regularly travels around the world as an airline captain, visiting exotic destinations, but chose Arran as the location for his foray into crime and adventure writing.





Ian’s love for Arran began at the tender age of four when he visited the island with his parents, usually staying in a self-catering cottage in Corriegills.

Since then Ian has visited a countless number of times and introduced his children to Arran, having experienced so many ‘firsts’ here as a child.

Ian said: “I caught my first fish from a rowing boat from Arran, I think off Brodick Bay and then regularly from Lamlash Bay, and many other fish thereafter. Also, from Sannox Bay (at Cod Rock) back in the days before health and safety when we could rent a boat for a few hours, without lifejackets!

“Arran is the first place where I went pony trekking, usually in Glen Rosa, and I’ve climbed every hill on Arran, and perhaps as many as 40 times up Goatfell from all directions.





“Back in my childhood days, my family and I had the privilege of knowing several prominent characters on the island; perhaps the most impressive for me was Ebenezer Kelso; a retired school headmaster, living in Sannox with considerable influence on local life, eventually dying when he was, I think, 93 years old.

“There was a period of a few years when I was in my late 20s living in Beith. Being just 20 minutes from Ardrossan, this made it easy for me to regularly take my car or motorbike for quick visits to Arran, often just for a day or perhaps a couple of nights.

“Back in those days I became familiar with some guest house owners who, even if they were fully booked, would manage to accommodate me, perhaps with a spare mattress somewhere.

“One lady in Brodick (Strathwhillan Road) had a small garden shed with a make-shift bed in it which she’d let me use.

“The owners of Lochranza Hostel would likewise always find a bed for me, so long as I’d offer to take their young son for a spin around the village on the back of my motorbike.”

Equinox on Arran is published by The Conrad Press and the blurb concisely outlines the story: Logan is haunted by his troubled past.

He finds peace in the beautiful wilderness on Arran, photographing wildlife.

During one of his walks in a remote glen he finds a three-year-old child alone, close by a parachute. This mystery deepens the more Logan investigates it.

The autumn equinox is four days away. He must solve the mystery before then. If he fails, many people will die, and life on the island will be devastated.

Similarly to his main character, Ian finds his peace on the island. He said: “Whenever I find my life going well, being thoroughly happy about something, I like to visit Arran to further maximise whatever carefree feelings I may have.

“Whenever I’m feeling unhappy, perhaps due to some worries, stressful events or tragedy, I like Arran as a sort of ‘self-help’ therapy to untangle whatever unpleasantness may be on my mind.

“It feels to me that every square inch of the island carries a happy memory from some earlier part of my life, not forgetting the one occasion when I climbed to the top of Holy Isle with my father while being watched by the local goats there with their orange-painted horns (I’m guessing around 1972).

“Since my first visit, Arran hasn’t changed much except for a few positive additions which have been tastefully placed, such as the Auchrannie resort, the distilleries, Arran Aromatics, and a few other places, all enhancing the attraction of the island without spoiling it as I have seen in other holiday resorts which have been transformed from idyllic settings to jungles of box-like high-rise buildings and motorways.”

To widen the appeal of the book Ian has written it to be suitable for all ages with no graphic sex or violence, no swear words, and no religious indoctrination or political correctness.

Equinox on Arran will shortly be available at Amazon, in paperback and e-format, and at good book shops priced £11.99.