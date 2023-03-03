Arran Banner letters – week 09

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

An open letter to Scotland’s First Minister

Tourism organisations in Scotland, including VisitArran, have composed an open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in which they express their concern at the raft of regulatory legislation being introduced which is having a serious impact on the industry.

First Minister,





We, the undersigned, wish to raise our concerns about the impact of the raft of regulatory legislation that is currently being introduced, at a time when increased business rates, energy bills and greater costs of operating in rural and island locations are already having a serious impact on business activity.

We wholly support our colleagues in the Association of Scotland’s Self Caterers, Scottish Tourism Alliance, Scottish Licensed Trade Association, Scotland Food & Drink and others, as they try to raise awareness of the impact of current and proposed legislation.

This includes Short Term Lets (STL), transient visitor levy (TVL), deposit return scheme (DRS), and ban on alcohol advertising.

These regulatory proposals would appear to be based on a limited appreciation of their potential impact in the current operating climate.





Like other business, Tourism in Scotland has suffered greatly since Covid with staffing shortages and a well-documented drop in discretionary spend.

To introduce further operating costs at this time is at best naive and takes little account of the financial impacts and mental health of business owners and their employees.

The phrase “sledgehammer to crack a nut” has been used frequently to describe the draconian nature of the pieces of legislation.

We are not opposed to sensible, well-thought out regulation that improves the industry and the experience of visitors but we cannot stand back and see our industry decimated by legislation borne out of political horse-trading at Holyrood.

We would request that the aims of Outlook 2030 are remembered and respected when developing policy, regulation and legislation.

At the launch of Scotland Outlook 2030, the First Minister stated: “The (tourism) sector is vitally important to Scotland, supporting more than 200,000 jobs and contributing over £7 billion to our economy.

“We must work together to ensure our unrivalled tourism experience is sustainable and…. provide a strong basis for achieving the industry’s ambitions.”

These ambitions are being thwarted and there seems little evidence of any “working together”.

In addition, the overall Scotland Outlook strategy document, endorsed by the Scottish government states: “The potential contribution that tourism can deliver must be understood and acknowledged with the right policy and regulatory landscape in place to support our vision of 21st century tourism.”

We reiterate that we recognise the importance and value of appropriately designed regulatory measures.

However, we would request that an urgent review is carried out of the current raft of measures that will significantly affect our industry.

We are all willing to provide advice, knowledge and support for appropriate legislation, delivered in an appropriate timeframe.

Yours,

Argyll & Isles Tourism Co-operative, Destination Orkney, Outer Hebrides Tourism, SkyeConnect, VisitArran, Visit Moray Speyside, Venture North.

Where is our money going?

Sir,

This week North Ayrshire Council set its budget for the next financial year which has been the most challenging in my six years as Arran councillor.

In spite of inflation at 10 per cent, the Scottish government only increased North Ayrshire Council’s core funding by 0.33 per cent, which gave us a funding gap of over £10million to fill.

Whilst every effort has been made to try to protect the vital services that the council provides there have been cuts to services, increases in fees and a five per cent council tax increase.

We have even had to use some reserves to balance the books. Based on the Scottish government’s spending review plans this “flat cash” approach is going to continue for the years to come which will result in further cuts.

The Scottish government says that it is using its money to focus on health and care but for the coming year the additional money being given to North Ayrshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership is only around 2.2 per cent, which is once again well below inflation and what is needed to meet the increasing demand for services.

In comparison for 2023/24 the Scottish government has received an almost 6 per cent increase in its funding, which makes me ask “where exactly is our money going?” as it clearly is not coming to our council or our local health and care services.

The SNP Scottish government tells us that life in Scotland is wonderful because we have so many “free” services.

However, this is an illusion as, in reality, these are empty promises with insufficient money to fund the “free” services.

Lack of money creates waiting lists, rationing and unrealistic expectations causing real hardship for those most in need.

If the Scottish government is seriously committed to tackling need and poverty in Scotland then it has to engage with business to grow our economy to produce more well-paid jobs.

It must stop its headline-catching approach to universal free give-aways which it can’t afford, and start giving our public services adequate funding so that they can provide timely support which is focused where it is actually needed.

Yours,

Timothy Billings,

Conservative Councillor for Arran.

In the hands of the Gods

Sir,

Coruisk is “resting” at Greenock. Pentalina is languishing in Belfast. Caledonian Isles is awaiting resurrection in Greenock, Hebridean Isle has disappeared from Troon (but I can assure you it is still there).

Meanwhile Arran has to continue until the end of March with old reliable MV Isle of Arran, second oldest ship in the fleet soldiering on to bridge the 14 mile gap.

Mull has been given Loch Frisa. Is Loch Frisa unsuitable for the Arran run, or Bute or Argyll? All service runs which could be undertaken by Coruisk. Is Coruisk just another foul-up perpetrated by those who procure and provide these ships; unable to serve in anywhere the weather might be “bad”.

They can blame the problems on Ferguson’s and the late arrival of the new ships, for which they themselves are partly responsible, but they need to look to themselves to solve Arran’s issues.

Perhaps a slipway should have been built at Brodick to allow Loch Dunvegan or Loch Fyne to operate there, both of which, I believe, are currently under utilised; or at least have capacity beyond their current station requirements (incidentally I couldn’t find Loch Fyne which may also be languishing somewhere).

Good luck all you Arranites, looks like you’re in the hands of the Gods and their names are Calum, Malcolm, Archie and Logan; the latter name being particularly appropriate. Logan means little hollow.

Yours,

Eric Gilmour,

Lochwinnoch.