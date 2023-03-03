Arran Banner Golf – week 09, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday February 26, Sid’s Stableford. An excellent turnout of 60 players from around the island and beyond took part in the tournament played in memory of Sid Sillars, who died in 2021, with many more joining the clubhouse celebrations and watch the Scotland rugby match against Wales.

Result: 1 Stuart Brodie (18)42pts, 2 Jimmy Armit (15)38pts acb, 3 Brian Smith (18) 38pts acb





Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday February 23, Yellow Medal. 1 Serge El Adm 70-5=55, Ian Bremner 70-11=59. Magic twos, Hugh McLelland @16th. Sunday February 26, Winter Stableford. 1 Scott Campbell 37pts, 2 Alan Campbell 30pts. Magic twos, Alan Campbell @13th. Best scratch, Scott Campbell 22pts.

Fixtures: Sunday March 5, Winter League at Whiting Bay. Thursday March 9, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.





Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday February 26, Yellow Tees Mixed Stableford, 14 played. 1 Jamie Macpherson 5, 35pts ACB, 2 David Brookens 13, 35, 3 Neil McKechnie 10, 34. Magic twos, Gus MacLeod @4th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 5, AGA Winter League v Machrie at Whiting Bay, 10am shotgun start. Order of play: Brodick v Corrie, holes 1, 2 and 3; Whiting Bay v Machrie, holes 4,5 and 6; Shiskine v Lamlash, holes 16,17 and 18.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday February 26, ladies Tri-Am. 1 Liz Kerr, Jenni Turnbull and Kirstie Barton nett 35, 2 Elizabeth Kelso, Mary Jo Tod and Marlene Waudby nett 36.

Sunday February 26, gents 12 hole medal. 1 scratch Craig Watson 47-4=43, 2 B Paton 49-5=44 BIH, 3 M. Adam 50-6=44. Magic two Craig Watson.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday February 25, 18 Hole Medal. 1 J Adam 75-13-62 BIH, 2 J Quigley 72-10-62 and scratch, 3 J McGovern 80-17-63. Monday February 27, Monday Cup. 1 J McGovern 69-9-60, 2 J Adam 74-12-62.

Fixtures: Saturday March 4, 18 Hole Medal. Monday March 6, Monday Cup, ballot at 12pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 28, Winter Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 68, 2 Campbell Laing 74, 3 Brian Sherwood 75.

Fixtures: Tuesday March 7, Winter Cup, tee off 12pm. Saturday March 11, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12pm.