Work on playparks is about to get underway

Work is to start later this month on transforming four playparks on Arran.

As reported by the Banner in November, £100,000 is to be spent upgrading equipment at the playparks in Brodick, Lamlash, Whiting Bay and at the Kildonan Steps.

North Ayrshire Council has confirmed that work will begin this month as necessary

improvements are made on an initial 29 parks the length and breadth of the

Carrying out the phase one works are contractors Hawthorn Heights which

has a track record of creating bespoke design and build of playparks.

The largest amount is to be spent at Brodick beach where a large pirate ship and fort with a slide will be built.

The other three parks are getting a sensory sound and a sensory light panel and a next swing.

Work on the next set of playparks is expected to take place some time next year.

Public consultation showed an appetite for more accessible equipment and that is what has driven the council’s approach.

The council has committed £500,000 to the project, with further funding coming

from the Scottish government.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for place, said: “We are delighted to confirm that works are underway and it is expected that by the end of year the first phase of works will be finished – and the playparks will be transformed.

“We recognise just how important open spaces are and play parks are a consistent source of fun for young people and their families.

“Consultation took place with our communities and we hope that the new equipment and the changes that are made reflect that.”

As well as the investment in all 96 play parks, the council’s Streetscene team is looking to put in place new bins and benches.

Across North Ayrshire this will include 51 larger capacity bins that are rodent and seagull proof, 115 new benches and 41 accessible picnic benches.