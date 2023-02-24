Trust gets first benefit from Naturals deal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Trust has received its first cheque from Arran Sense of Scotland as part of a new partnership deal.

As reported in the Banner in December the firm, formerly Arran Aromatics, is donating five per cent of all Arran Naturals sales from its Home Farm store to the Arran Trust.

This will work out at approximately £1 per bottle sold that will be given back for continued conservation of the brand’s island home.





The new Naturals collection is an environmentally-conscious range which includes three expressions Calm, Mindful and Awaken, with the focus being on functional fragrance, offering both mental and emotional benefit alongside 100 per cent natural fragrance, meaning they do exactly what they say on the tin.

They are also sustainable with 100 per cent recyclable packaging including aluminium bottles, recycled bottle tops and cardboard.

The Arran Trust is the island’s visitor gifting scheme and funds projects which look after the beautiful landscapes and environment, working alongside businesses and community groups to improve sustainable practices and safeguard the island’s future.

Sheila Gilmore, CEO Arran Trust, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that Arran Sense of Scotland is supporting the Arran Trust in this way.





“Its Naturals range is perfectly aligned with the environmental nature of the trust, and all funds raised can support community projects that help to keep Arran beautiful.

“Hopefully many community groups will benefit by applying for funding through the Arran Trust website: www.arrantrust.org”

Kevin Meechan, CEO of Arran Sense of Scotland, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Arran Trust and work with it to preserve everything that is special about our island home which is our inspiration and at the heart of our brand.

“Sustainability is a priority for our business and this partnership is another step in that journey.”