At 89 Ian keeps on truckin’

Members of NFU Scotland’s branch on Arran turned out in force recently to thank Stalwart Award winner Ian Connor.

Haulage industry legend Ian, who has been helping farmers and crofters since the 1950s, was this year’s recipient of the Stalwart award, presented annually by NFU Scotland’s Argyll and the Islands region.

At the regional AGM, which took place in Tarbert in January, David Henderson, the regional board representative from the Arran Branch announced Ian Connor of J Cooper & Co of Gartocharn as the 2023 winner.





So it was fitting that the Arran branch had the privilege of presenting the award to Ian, with Liz Robertson presenting the trophy.

Ian is still driving at the age of 89, hauling livestock, hay and straw, and serving a large number of agricultural businesses across Argyll, from Tighnabruaich to Tarbert as well as the islands of Islay, Bute and Arran.

There were many “weel kent” faces from the Arran branch and it was great to see Ian heading off to the ferry with another load of lambs for Stirling market.



