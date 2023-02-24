Fr Barry leads Lent discussion group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Rev Barry Roberts has once again been able to join St Margaret’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Whiting Bay for Lent and Easter.

He will be leading the Lenten coffee and discussion group on Wednesday mornings at various locations on Arran.

The first was held at St Margaret’s on Ash Wednesday February 22. The next will be in

Kinloch Hotel, Blackwaterfoot at 11am on Wednesday March 1.





The meetings will be very informal based on the seven “I am” sayings of Our Lord, and how they can influence our lives today. The various venues will be announced in the Banner.

If anyone cannot attend the Wednesday morning meetings, Fr Barry will be pleased to arrange evening meetings on the same subjects.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Please feel free to telephone him if you would wish to join such a group or should you wish to meet with him.

“The past few years have been very challenging with the various restrictions many people have found themselves asking some profound questions and many are looking for answers and or the chance to speak to someone about these things, so do feel free to phone Fr Barry.





“The 11am service on Mothering Sunday on March 19 will be a Family Holy Communion, when we invite all families to join us for this special Sunday when we give thanks for our mothers and the Mother Church.

“Flowers will be given to the children for their mothers. As usual there will be refreshments after the short service.”

The Rev Barry Roberts can be contacted on: 07949 427791