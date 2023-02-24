Ferry wait goes on as safety breaches emerge at yard

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Ferry users were still waiting this week to learn when the MV Caledonian Isles will return to service, as the Banner went to press.

The main Ardrossan to Brodick ferry is due to return to service next Wednesday, but for now the route is still being served by the 39-year-old MV Isle of Arran leaving the island with a reduced capacity of sailings leading to travel disruption.

In a further blow at the end of last week Arran lost its on-off twice daily freight service to Troon as a result of a fault identified within the control system on the MV Hebridean Isles, which now has been removed from service.





To provide additional lift to the island the MV Catriona has been operating two roundtrip sailings on weekdays from Tarbert to Lochranza.

The Clyde area operations manager at CalMac said: “Options with regard to any further vessel deployment are being assessed, and will be communicated should that be possible.

“We currently have a diminished fleet profile due to annual overhaul extensions, and deployment options are extremely limited.”

Meanwhile, the shipyard where the new Arran ferry is being built has been told to address dangerous working conditions, according to the Herald newspaper on Wednesday.





The paper claims the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has given Ferguson Marine until the end of March to correct safety issues on the ferries and elsewhere on the Port Glasgow site.

The watchdog identified “multiple issues that could compromise the safety of workers on scaffolding” used in and around the two boats being built, the MV Glen Sannox and her sister ship Hull 802.

HSE also found a shortage of skilled personnel, inadequate fire safety procedures, and problems with work permits.

It issued four “improvement notices” over nine breaches of health and safety regulations.

David Tydeman, CEO of Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow), told the Banner: “The health and safety of those working in the shipyard is our highest priority and we appointed a new safety manager in early November 2022 in recognition of its importance.

“Following the HSE inspection in October we immediately began work on the four areas flagged to us for improvement and our efforts were noted as positive progress during a visit on December 22. We are confident that we will be able to deliver all improvements by the March 31 deadline.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “These are the only enforcement notices issued by HSE to Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited in the last five years.”