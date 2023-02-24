Brodick oil depot to be demolished

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The oil storage tanks in Market Road, Brodick are to be demolished and the site cleared.

A planning application for prior notification of demolition has been approved by planners at North Ayrshire Council for the former BP Oil depot.

It was leased until October last year to Certas Energy for the storage of oil, then it closed the depot and now brings in oil from the mainland. But some of the other tanks have not been used for many years.





The work will see the demolition of the small brick administration office and welfare building, three vertical storage tanks, three horizontal storage tanks and small associated tanks including pipe work.

The site will be left with existing hardstanding surfacing and security perimeter fence line, then handed back to landlord.

The works will be carried out by a specialist demolition contractor.



