Arran Banner Golf – week 08, 2023

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday February 19, Ryder Cup. Losing a game during the winter due to weather meant there was a doubleheader. A total of 32 gents teed off at 10am and the ladies still got their usual game then too.

After doubles in the morning, most guys were playing twice and after a quick bite to eat in the clubhouse the final round teed off at 1pm and this time it was singles.





Many thanks to everyone in the clubhouse for the superb food and hospitality.

Jack McNally was the captain of the Shiskine team, and collected the Ryder Cup – congratulation – while Robert Waine picked up the wooden spoon on behalf of the Kilpatrick team.

This is a really fun event that all the guys enjoy, but there is true sporting rivalry as well. More than £100 was raised by the golfers that will go to ArCaS.

Thursday February 16, ladies’ Texas Scramble. 1 Fiona Henderson, Christine Maxton, Julia Salton and Carole Stewart 49-4.5=44.5; 2 Liz Kerr, Elizabeth Kelso and Pat Adamson 49-4=45





Sunday February 19, ladies’ Greensome. 1 Alice Anderson and Julia Salton 60-23.5=46.5, 2 Carole Stewart and Jenni Turnbull 63-14.5= 48.5, 3. Liz Kerr and Elizabeth Kelso 63-13=50.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday February 16, Yellow Medal. 1 Serge El Adm 78-15=63 BIH, 2 David Drennan 76-13=63 BIH, 3 Billy O’Connor 90-27=63. Magic twos Serge Ell Adm@ 16th, David Drennan @16th.

Sunday February 19, winter friendly – Lamlash vs Whiting Bay, 24 played. 1 Stuart McLaren 41pts, 2 Stuart Campbell 37pts, 3 Alan Campbell 35pts BIH, 4 Ian Bremner 35pts. Magic twos S Campbell @2nd, C Young @5th, D Drennan @16th, P Jameson @ 16th. Best scratch Craig Young 36pts. Team Score Lamlash 5 Whiting Bay 1

Fixtures: Sunday February 26, Winter Stableford, 9.30am and 12pm starts. Thursday March 2, Yellow Medal, 1pm start.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday February 19, Lamlash friendly. The weather having put paid to the December meeting we travelled to Lamlash again for the February fixture. Unfortunately our away victory in November was not to be repeated as we surged to a 5-1 defeat.

We’ll need a real performance in the March fixture on our home course to make up for it. On the day though well played and congratulations to Lamlash on a resounding victory.

Fixture: Sunday February 26, Stableford (yellow tees).

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday February 11, 18-hole medal. 1 W Paton 67-8=59 BIH and scratch, 2 J Quigley 70-11=59, 3 P Hogg 80-20=60. Magic twos won by A Pattison @8th.

Monday February 13, Monday Cup. 1 R I Macmillan 73-20=53, 2 J McGovern 69-12=57 and scratch. Magic twos from A Smith, J McGovern and J Quigley.

Saturday February 18, 18-hole medal. 1 A Smith 77-15-62, 2 W Paton 71-8=63 and scratch, 3 M Elliot 97-26=71.

Fixtures: Saturday February 25, 18-hole medal. Monday February 27, Monday Cup, ballot at 12pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday February 19, Winter Cup Stableford, 19 played. 1 Iain MacDonald (8)42pts acb,

2 John May (23)42pts, 3 Gordon Hendry (5)41pts.

Fixture: Sunday February 26, Sid’s Stableford.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 21, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 39pts, 2 Hamish Bannatyne 36pts, 3 Brian Sherwood 34pts

Fixture: Tuesday February 28, Winter Cup tee off 12pm.

Winning Shiskine captain Jack McNally with the Ryder Cup congratulations, while Robert Waine picked up the wooden spoon on behalf of the Kilpatrick team. NO_B24ryder01