Announcements – February 24, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

DEATH

MACPHERSON – Jean Anderson Douglas (nee Meikle) It is with great sadness that the family of Jean announce her passing on February 19, 2023. Her life, well lived, formerly in Stevenson and Ardrossan and latterly in Lamlash, will be remembered on March 3, 2023 at 11.30am in Lamlash Parish Church and thereafter to Brodick cemetery to which all are invited.