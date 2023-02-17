Suppliers show off their wares

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

Arran local suppliers had the chance to showcase their goods and services to businesses on the island at a special event in Brodick this week.

Hosted by VisitArran the event brought together 20 suppliers who spent the day discussing future opportunities with businesses around the island in Brodick Hall.





There was also a visit by senior pupils from Brodick Primary School who were keen to learn about what is being produced on Arran and picked up a few treats along the way.

Organiser Katie Murchie said: “It was great to see so many Arran suppliers coming together.

“What an amazing array of products and services displayed, from garden furniture to beer and from college courses to candles. Such a mix of suppliers. A big thanks to all the businesses involved and to Brodick Primary School for coming along on the day.”



