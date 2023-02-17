Speakers give ladies lots to think about

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Shiskine SWI

At our February meeting on the first of the month we had two speakers rather than the normal one.

Both came to speak about Arran institutions which are now so much part of the fabric of Arran life it is surprising to realise how relatively new both are.





Our first speaker was Tom Macleod from the Arran Heritage Museum.

In the ’70s a meeting was held by those interested in creating a museum of Arran life.

The meeting was chaired by island stalwart Bessie McMillan and following from that the first building at Rosaburn was bought in 1977 with the museum itself opening in 1979.

Through the years the museum has extended to several buildings. Those buildings host many fascinating exhibitions and artefacts of our island’s past.





Tom emphasised how generous and supportive our small population is both financially and with physical items for exhibiting.

After his talk Tom answered questions and when asked if there was one stand-out item that had been donated that he remembered, he said there were so many it would be impossible to say.

However, just that day a child’s shoe had been handed in. The shoe had been found within the walls of a house in Whiting Bay.

It caused great excitement said Tom and early research indicated that this was done in bygone days to keep evil spirits away.

Second up was Carol Harwood from Arran Cancer Support (ArCaS).

Now this is an institution that most Arran folk will know through their well-stocked charity shop at Brodick pier.

ArCaS was the brainchild of Carol’s late mother-in-law Frances Harwood.

Frances herself was going through treatment for cancer at the Beatson Institute in Glasgow.

While waiting at Glasgow Central Station to begin one of her long, and frequent, journeys home she got talking to a young woman.

During their chat Frances mentioned the difficulty facing Arran folk attending cancer treatment appointments and how she felt that there should be some support for them by the authorities but that that was unlikely to happen.

As the young woman got up to continue her own trip she said to Frances: “Well, do something about it.” And so she did.

The result as we all know is an organisation which supports anyone going through cancer related appointments and treatments.

The support ranges from free transport to and from appointments to counselling to support groups and much more.

However, as Carol said, this support can only be provided if ArCaS know about a need.

They have no way of identifying people in need unless they are approached directly. So if you or someone you know requires ArCaS’s help get in touch with them.

Both speakers left the ladies with lots to think about and both were ably thanked by Marilyn Woods.

The competition was for soup and was won by Elizabeth Ross, second was Isobel Milne and third Joan Stewart.

The exhibition this month was costume jewellery and the winner was Wilma Robertson, second Kate Henderson and third equal were Elizabeth Kelso, Joan Stewart, Kate McIntosh and Jenni Turnbull.

The raffle was won by Marilyn, which seemed fitting following her excellent votes of thanks.

Our next meeting will be on Wednesday March 1. This will be our business meeting and the last of this session when the competition will be four canapes (the same) and the exhibition will be spring bulbs.

Jenni Turnbull