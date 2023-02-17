Scottish aid for Turkey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Scottish government will donate £500,000 of funding to support humanitarian aid efforts following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The emergency funding will be given to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to support the humanitarian aid efforts which includes providing emergency food, hygiene supplies and blankets.

Regions of southern and central Turkey and western Syria were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the early morning of Monday February 6, resulting in a significant loss of life and severe damage to homes and infrastructure.





First minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The scenes over the last few days from Türkiye and Syria are heart wrenching. This earthquake has caused a huge amount of damage and significant loss of life that will be felt for some time to come.

“There is an urgent need to support the humanitarian efforts being made to help those affected in Turkey and Syria.

“The Scottish government is committed to supporting efforts in the region and members of our emergency services have already been deployed to help the search and rescue operation on the ground.

“We will provide £500,000 in humanitarian aid to the DEC Appeal to support those affected with medical care, shelter, food and clean water.





“Members of the public can also pledge support and make donations to the DEC Appeal in a variety of ways and I encourage everyone to consider donating to the DEC if they can do so. The people of Turkey and Syria desperately need our support.”

Anyone wishing to donate to DEC can do so at www.dec.org.uk and the UK Government has committed to match all public donations up to £5 million.