Learn history and heritage on a Gaelic landscape walk

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Geopark’s Gaelic landscape walks are back.

The first walk of 2023 will be on Friday February 24, during Seachdain na Gàidhlig, or World Gaelic Week – a week celebrating Scottish Gaelic across the globe.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig is a collection of all sorts of events which promote Gaelic language and culture, and 2023’s theme is ‘coming together’.





This is exactly what Arran Geopark’s walks are about: an opportunity for folk to explore different corners of Arran, and hear more about the stories behind the island’s spectacular landscapes.

Arran’s place names are very practical. They tell you if one side of a mountain is a rocky, peaty mess, and best left well alone – or if it’s a place of hidden caves, flocks of birds and young deer.

They tell you if the land is fertile, and accordingly which patches of land commanded the highest rent.

They describe the shape of high points far better than the words ‘hill’ or ‘mountain’ can: whether they’re jagged, craggy, towering castellations – or smooth and rounded, like a bald head – or just an uneven lump interrupting the horizon.





Understanding Gaelic culture is also a way of understanding the island’s history: of runrig farming, of summer shielings, of the Clearances and emigration – all woven together with song and dance and stories of witches and fairies.

Of course, it would be hard to walk on Arran without also acknowledging the island’s remarkable geology and wildlife – so these walks do just that.

No prior knowledge of Gaelic is required – walks are delivered in English!

With North Ayrshire Council’s support, Arran Geopark continues to boost the profile of Gaelic: to keep up to date with all upcoming walks and events, find Arran Geopark on Facebook, Eventbrite or at www.arrangeopark.co.uk.

Tickets for Friday’s walk – the King’s Cave loop, but not as you’ve seen it before – are on sale now, at £10 per person.

Bidh fàilte ron a h-uile duine!