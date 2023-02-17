Kildonan Burns Club returns to tradition with fantastic supper

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

More than 60 supporters attended the Kildonan Burns Club’s Burns Supper for the first time in three years owing to the pandemic.

Picking up right where they left off, and nearing their 30th annual Burns night celebration, the evening included pipers, singers and local speakers, not to mention fantastic food.

Many of the attendees have been long-time supporters of the club with pipers Alastair Hume and Murray Boal undertaking piping duties with the club for more than two decades.





A spokesman said: “Thanks to all the entertainers, pipers and singers and to all the excellent speakers, and all of the folk who came along to participate and enjoy. What a great night.”

After an eventful evening, the participants sang Auld Lang Syne and left the Kildonan Hall, delighted to be celebrating the bard once again.



