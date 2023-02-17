Insight into Arran’s Gaelic songs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

As part of World Gaelic Week, Fèis Arainn is hosting an event highlighting Arran’s Gaelic songs and the stories behind them.

Arran’s songs offer a fascinating insight into the history of the island and give an insight into how historical events affected the ordinary folk who lived here.

They are also a treasure trove of details about customs, beliefs and daily life.





A selection of Gaelic songs will be sung by the renowned Gaelic singer Deirdre Graham and Alistair Paul will discuss the stories behind the songs.

The event will take place at the Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick , Friday February 24 at 7.30pm