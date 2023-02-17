Doddie Aid events raise £6,000

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Last Saturday, to coincide with the Doddie Aid rugby cup played between Scotland and Wales, the Doddie Aid fundraiser, which started on Arran on January 1, reached its conclusion.

The purpose of Doddie Aid 2023, in memory of the late Doddie Weir, was to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research but also to encourage people to be active during the dark months at the start of the year.

This year an unprecedented 139 people joined the ‘Awesome Arran’ League, covering a distance of 19,181.49 miles through cycling, walking, running, swimming, dooking and horse riding, raising £6,000 and many thanks to all who took part.





On the last day, in favourable weather, 21 cyclists and four relay runners circumnavigated Arran.

In good spirits they set out, stopping at the Velo Cafe where Mary refuelled them with coffee and delicious fruit loaf.

A tail wind blew the cyclists to Lochranza for a brief stop then over the Boguille and a clear run home.

Thanks went to all who supported Doddie Aid and the Just Giving page, www.justgiving.comDoddieAidArran, it has been such a rewarding event.





Janice Small