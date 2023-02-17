Big rise in cyber fraud leads to new police warning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Worried police are stepping up the campaign against cyber scammers using increasingly sophisticated security technology.

Superintendent Derek Frew told the North Ayrshire Council police and fire and rescue committee on Tuesday that frauds are currently 49 per cent up on the five-year average.

The upward trend of frauds is continuing with crimes showing an increase of 13.9 per cent on the figure from last year.





There has been an increase in the number of crimes reported in recent months with a peak in November of 34 crimes.

Concerns have been raised in the past that Black Friday and Cyber Monday may contribute to these increases, however, that has not been proved to be the case.

The current detection rate is 19.1 per cent which is above last year (17.8 per cent) but below the five-year average (31.0 per cent).

While the figures relate to the whole of North Ayrshire, Arran sergeant Kevin Blackley said the island has had its fair share of cyber scams.





He said: ‘Internet related frauds are now sadly common and anyone on Arran who uses emails, the internet or internet banking has the potential to fall victim to sophisticated fraudsters who will use the information you provide for their gain.

“We are all generally more reliant on technology and your phone and computer contain a lot of personal details about yourself, your bank accounts and payment methods.

“Emails are carefully designed to look genuine and from reputable organisations or companies that you use regularly but as soon as you click on a link contained within them, you may be giving away valuable details about yourself.

“We are all more susceptible to the promise of a refund or rebate at the moment due to the increased cost of living but there are some simple steps you can take to prevent falling victim and I’d ask anyone who is in any doubt about any email or message they receive to stop and take a moment to think about what you are about to do.

“If it sounds too good to be true then it invariably is, especially if you not expecting it, but the promise of money back or something free can be too great for some people to ignore.

“One of the most common types of fraud experienced locally is through selling platforms (like eBay or Gumtree) where items are posted to buyers who then do not pay.

“If you are selling an item then please ensure you are paid for it before posting it. This happens frequently when selling high value items like laptops or mobile phones.

“If you believe you have been the victim of a fraud and money has been taken from your bank account then make contact with your bank immediately; their number is often printed on the back of your card.

“Also change your passwords regularly, if you use the same one to log in to multiple sites then you may be more at risk of being hacked.”

All reports of fraud and any other financial crime should be reported to Police via 101. Police Scotland also have useful advice and information on their website at www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/scams-and-frauds/ which can help you spot the signs of fraud and decrease your chance of becoming a victim.