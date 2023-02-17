Arran Banner letters – week 07, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Trust did not object

Sir,

I am writing to let your readership know that a statement in a letter made and printed in the Arran Banner at the beginning of this month concerning the proposed development of housing in Lochranza claimed that the Arran Access Trust raised an objection to the proposed development.





The Arran Access Trust did contact the council and make a submission, but it was not an objection. This submission concerned itself with access issues, namely the footpath network in that area and in particular the footpath for the less abled leading out to Newton Point.

The concern was that if there was no provision for parking at the end of the road, this facility for the less abled would be lost. The less abled path with parking for two cars was created using public funding and local volunteers. It was originally only hard standing, more recently it had been tarmacked and turned into a turning area.

The Arran Access Trust had hoped that such previous provision might continue to feature in any future development. This submission was for information and consideration only. It was submitted on behalf of the Arran Access Trust and not the Geopark, as the issue was related to works that the Arran Access Trust had previously been involved with.

Yours,





Stuart Blake,

Acting chair of the Arran Access Trust.

Geopark won’t prevent development

Sir,

Regarding the Newton Road (Lochranza) development article and associated letter from Robert Cumming published in the February 3 edition.

It was stated that Arran Geopark opposed this planning application. This is not correct – Arran Geopark does not oppose this development and has not objected to the planning application.

Arran Geopark as an organisation does not have any remit, authority, or desire to prevent development on Arran.

It is important to note that Geoparks (whether accredited by UNESCO or not) do not imply any restrictions on development or economic activity. Indeed, creating sustainable communities is central to their purpose.

Yours,

Malcolm Wilkinson,

Arran Geopark.

Act of kindness thanked

On Thursday afternoon, having just come off the ferry I went in to the Big Co to get some provisions. When I went to pay for my messages, I discovered I had left my bank card in the car. A very kind lady who was next in line with her own shopping offered to to pay for mine, to save me going back out to my car. I thought what a kindness that was and I just want to thank her publicly

Yours,

Graeme Kerr,

Shiskine.

A little confusion

Sir,

Following yet another Banner article from Baroness Clark, criticising the Scottish government and the CMAL ferry procurement situation, I don’t recall the Labour administration building any 80-metre plus boats when in Holyrood. The current Scottish government has built two of those plus five smaller vessels.

I also don’t recall any previous administrations putting in place RET either, although I do recall the Westminster parties promising to do so at every general election since 1974. Katy talks of strategy and there was the Westminster one. Promise RET, get the votes, shelve the promise.

Yours,

Steve Garraway,

Shiskine.

An asset to be proud of

An open letter to Craig Hatton, chief executive North Ayrshire Council

Dr Mr Hatton,

I was disappointed to hear reports that North Ayrshire Council is considering the closure of the world class facility, Arran Outdoor Education Centre.

While I understand the council is operating under challenging financial constraints and faces difficult budget choices, I am concerned by suggestions that the income generated by the centre has not been reflected in the cost presented to councillors for consideration.

As you are aware, the Arran Outdoor Education Centre is a unique and valuable resource for the island, and indeed North Ayrshire, providing invaluable outdoor learning experiences, with around 1,200 young people benefiting every year, mainly those living in the most deprived SIMD 1 and 2 areas of North Ayrshire and beyond, who would otherwise have no opportunity to access such enriching outdoor education.

The benefits of outdoor education are well documented and are also vital for all young people across North Ayrshire and Arran as the council works to close the attainment gap.

The centre is an asset of which North Ayrshire Council can be rightly proud and I sincerely hope that it is retained for the benefit of future and current generations.

Yours,

Patricia Gibson MP,

North Ayrshire and Arran.