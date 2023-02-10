Shiskine Golf Club forges links with sister course in Japan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Shiskine Golf Club and Kyu Karuizawa Golf Club in Japan have signed a memorandum of agreement which signals the clubs’ intention to cooperatively work together to form a closer relationship.

The unlikely agreement follows a visit by senior figures of the Kyu Karuizawa Golf Club, which like Shiskine, is a 12-hole course and private members’ club.

It was their idea to commemorate their centenary in 2020 to invite the captain of Shiskine Golf Club to Japan to take part in their celebrations which was to include a golf competition and gala dinner.





Unfortunately, Covid intervened and with Japan effectively closed to visitors until fairly recently, it has not yet been possible for this to happen.

Until a visit can take place an official agreement has been signed celebrating the friendship between the two beautiful and unique 12-hole courses which will allow members of both clubs to play on each other’s courses.

The current chairman of the board of Kyu Karuizawa is Shoichi Kajima, who is the son of the founder.

He hopes to finally have belated centenary celebrations this August and Fiona Henderson, past captain of Shiskine Golf Club, has once again been invited to go over to Japan to take part in the event.



