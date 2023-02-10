Plucky Arran put up brave fight against league leaders

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Troon 6

Arran Ladies 1

West District Third Division

Arran Ladies hockey team travelled to Troon last Saturday knowing this was going to be a tough game as the home side are sitting at the top of the league table.





As predicted Troon, who took the first pass back, were strong from the offset with their attackers scoring their first two goals in the first couple of minutes of play.

Arran sweeper Pauline Reid injured her knee which further weakened the visitor’s

defence line.

Captain Lynda Fenton made the call to change formation within the first 10 minutes to a more defensive form, pulling herself into defence and Mia and Jenna into midfield, leaving Karen and Lorraine as the only forwards.

At the end of the first quarter Troon were ahead by 4 goals to 0.





After a team talk at the first quarter, Arran team came back fighting and the defence team held strong.

There were no goals scored by either team in the second quarter but in the third quarter Arran got the goal they worked hard for.

Jenna battled through the Troon players finally releasing the ball to Lorraine who worked through two defenders to score.

In the final quarter, Troon scored two goals, their final one in the last 10 seconds of play. This was only after some terrific saves by Lynda from the opposition’s short corners

Overall Arran Ladies fought hard and it was a fantastic effort from the whole team – not a bad result for playing the team which are holding top position in this division.

Congratulations to Susie Murchie, who was nominated as player of the match by the opposition as she was causing havoc for Troon’s right attacking side, and to Kayla Hewie, who was nominated as dame of the game by her team mates for her perseverance in midfield chasing down Troon’s players.

Starting line-up: Defence, Suzi Haddow in goal, Pauline Reid, Karen McGrath, Lee Reid, Dawn Lyle. Midfield: Kayla Hewie, Lynda Fenton, Susie Murchie. Forwards: Mia Walker, Jenna Cook, Lorraine Hewie.