Kalimpong support still going strong after 13 years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes is still showing its support for Kalimpong in India by hosting regular Koffee for Kalimpong events which raise funds for the children’s village in the Himalayas.

At their most recent event, held last weekend, the group helped to raise £957 thanks to generous supporters and loyal volunteers, some of who have been with the organisation since John and Jennifer Webster first hosted the event on October 10, 2009.

Now, more than 13 years later, the coffee mornings are still receiving widespread support with a steady number of people enjoying the good company, a raffle, and sampling the delicious array of cakes and baking on offer.





A spokesperson from The Arran Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes said: “Many thanks to our regular helpers and to our faithful supporters who helped raise the amazing sum of £957.

“This amount goes a long way to support a child at Dr Graham’s Homes for one year, a very rewarding day.’



