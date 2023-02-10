Islanders invited to have their say on cost-of-living challenges

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

People living and working on Arran are being invited to a drop-in session to discuss the cost-of-living crisis.

Described as a mini enquiry, the event is being hosted by North Ayrshire Council and community partners with the aim of giving residents a chance to talk about the specific challenges people are currently facing.

The enquiry is a public forum to share ideas and information, and involves council officers and elected members, community groups, social enterprises and charities who are working together to improve people’s lives.





Representatives from island community groups will be there to highlight some of the work currently being delivered to support Arran’s residents.

The event will be held on Monday February 13, at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick, and anyone can drop in between 3pm and 6.15pm. Short presentations will be made by various groups, ahead of an open discussion session from 5pm. All will be made welcome.

A council spokesperson said: “We are hoping to have a discussion with as many Arran residents and groups as possible to offer advice and explain the different supports that are available to help during these difficult financial times.

“This could cover topics like access to food, the cost of the school day and energy bills.”





The event will look at what issues are important to people and will also examine what is happening to ease the cost-of-living crisis locally, how this can be improved and what practical steps can be taken going forward.

North Ayrshire Council’s top priorities include tackling child poverty and supporting residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

The three key drivers of child poverty are income from employment, income from social security and the cost of living.

This event is the latest in a series of mini enquiries that are part of the work of the child poverty and cost of living board, chaired by council leader Marie Burns. Feedback will also help develop the council’s child poverty strategy.

For more information on how you can get help during the cost-of-living crisis can be found at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living/