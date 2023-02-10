Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamb (Iceland) 2021, Vladimar Johansson. Cert 15

After a well-attended cinematic experience at Day in the Dark last Sunday, cinephiles will have another chance to explore film at Corrie Film Club’s regular monthly meeting this Sunday.

This month’s choice is an audacious, genre-defying mix of horror and folklore.





Lamb is the story of a couple on a remote sheep farm in Iceland who find a mysterious newborn human/lamb hybrid and decide to raise it as their own, but soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature.

Lamb was the winner of the Prize of Originality Award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and features a career–best performance by Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Lamb promises to be an unsettling cinematic experience unlike anything you may have seen before.

The film, which was called The Animal in Iceland, can be seen at Corrie and Sannox Hall on Sunday February 12, at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. Entry is free but a small donation to Corrie and Sannox Hall is always appreciated.



