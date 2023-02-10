Arran Banner letters – week 06, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Rent outdoor facility out

Sir,

The Arran Outdoor Centre may close as there is a lack of money in North Ayrshire to pay for its upkeep.





In my teaching years, I accompanied groups of upper primary school children to Perthshire and Arran and they experienced life and learning in a new place.

They coped with living with their friends and children new to them in a new place, far from parents and home. They learned to support each other.

A surprising number of outdoor activities were presented to them, and if it rained there were more exciting things to do inside.

In the outdoor centre, North Ayrshire has a first rate set-up for all our children to enjoy and appreciate when their turn comes.





Another way of funding could be to rent the facility to other council authorities for part of the year.

Yours,

Anne Hodge,

Whiting Bay.

Perplexed by planning

Sir,

I was disappointed to read that the Lochranza objections to new build houses on Newton shore had not been successful. (Arran Banner February 3)

Disappointed, but not surprised. In the past year we have suffered a fence built eight feet from our windows, blocking light from our house and patio. NAC agreed it was detrimental to the cottage but, built on the boundary, it was legal.

Many appeals later, Katy Clark MSP was very helpful, concerned and sympathetic.

However the response to her from NAC was unexpected: “The impacts of Permitted Developments cannot be assessed by planning authorities.”

We thought that the impact on neighbouring properties in any appeals would be paramount, but apparently not so. What are the parameters for those whose actions impact on others’ enjoyment of Arran?

Yours,

Avril McDonald,

Brodick.

In praise of MV Isle of Arran

Sir,

As a regular traveller to and from the island and being aware of CalMac’s troubles, I feel it is time to write something positive. The MV Isle of Arran, with its pleasant crew and CalMac staff have kept the Arran ferry service going despite all the problems, weather, breakdowns, late new ferries or otherwise.

A Ferry Tale

Who ploughs seas and swell,

When bigger boats

Aren’t doing well

And all else fails?

The Isle of Arran sails!

Who, despite the weather,

And all things bleak,

Keeps Arran and Alba together,

The old girl is around

When no other ship is found!

As new ships are far too late

There’s less need

For us to wait;

What keeps Arran up?

It’s our trusty old wee tub!

Calmac’s heids an’ bosses,

Plagued by breaks

And losses,

Have a care and note;

The Isle of Arran

IS A GREAT WEE BOAT!

Yours,

Tony van Breugel,

Whiting Bay.

(Apologies to McGonagall)