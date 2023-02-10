Announcements – 10th February, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

DEATHS

FURZER – Susan Mary, died on February 4, 2023 aged 67. Greatly loved and will be sorely missed by family, congregation, community of Pirnmill and beyond. Funeral Service on February 15 at 11.15am at Shiskine Free Church followed by Internment at Lochranza Cemetery. ‘Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord’ Revelation 14:13

McARTHUR – Hamish. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Hamish, aged 88 years, of Lamlash, who passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023. Hamish was the beloved husband of Jennifer for 64 happy years, dad to Sandy, Fiona and Julie and grandpa to his grandchildren. At Hamish’s request his body has been donated to the University of Glasgow for the advancement of medical science.





MOTTRAM – Jill, passed away suddenly at home on January 15, 2023 aged 79 years. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Gary and Joan, grandmother and great grandmother of the family. Funeral service at Brodick New cemetery on Friday, February 17 at 11:30am to which all are welcome