Supporters flood to COAST’s Ocean Film Night

On a wet and windy evening last Friday, more than 100 adults and children gathered in the warmth of the Arran High School community theatre to watch a diverse selection of short films all about the sea.

The event, organised by the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST), was created to offer a community space where supporters could celebrate and share what they love about the coasts and oceans.

The films included pieces by Arran Geopark and the Scottish Maritime Museum; a documentary on the fishing communities in the Lyme Bay Marine Reserve made by Blue Marine Foundation; a stop-motion animation by award-winning filmmaker Vincent Peone; and a tale of paddleboarding adventure by ocean advocate Cal Major.





Sophie Plant, education and communications manager at COAST, who also compered the event, said: “It was great to see so many people at our first Ocean Film Night event.

“Film and cinema are such powerful ways to draw people into different worlds, and it is particularly important to do this for the underwater world, where so much of the wonder happens below the surface.

“It’s lovely to be able to bring people together to share stories of the sea and I hope it has inspired some people to get out on the water themselves.”

COAST also invited attendees to participate in the event by completing its survey, What Arran’s seas mean to you? for a chance to be entered into an exciting prize draw.





The winner, who was announced at the end of the event, received two tickets for a trip on COAST’s new research vessel COAST Explorer, which should be officially launched this spring.

After the event proved to be a success, COAST hopes to organise more Ocean Film Nights later in the year.

If you would like to share your views on Arran’s seas, the survey is still open and can be found at: https://bit.ly/arran-seas.

COAST is also hosting more public events over the next few months, details of which can be found at www.arrancoast.com/whats-on.