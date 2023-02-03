Solemn final service as Pirnmill’s Tin Church shuts its doors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran’s famous Tin Church in Pirnmill shut its doors for the last time last Sunday with the historic church welcoming a packed-to-capacity congregation at its final service.

One of four Arran churches earmarked for closure, the Pirnmill church is the first place of worship to close under the Church of Scotland’s radical plan to cut the number of churches on Arran.

At the final service conducted by locum minister Liz Clarke and John Adam of Lochranza and Pirnmill Churches, worshippers expressed their sadness at the church closing, but remained steadfast in their belief that they were in God’s hands and that worship would continue in the Lochranza linkage church.





During the poignant ceremony, some of the parishioners recounted memories of the church from days gone by, and while it was tinged with sadness, there were also many amusing anecdotes which provided some light relief from the seriousness of the situation.

The service was attended by people from all over Arran, both young and old, including retired ministers Angus Adamson and Rev Dr Ian Macleod, along with church elders.

The history of the churches at Pirnmill goes back some time.

In 1845 Lord Rossmore, an Anglo Irish peer who had in 1820 married Ann, a daughter of 8th Duke of Hamilton, built a church between Catacol and Pirnmill for the Free Church and Church of Scotland worshippers of these villages.





The Church of Scotland meeting was in the morning, the Free Church service in Gaelic was in the afternoon. The former Catacol Bay Hotel was the manse.

In due course, the Church of Scotland folk of Pirnmill built their own sandstone church which opened and was dedicated in 1912. In the early 1990s, the presbytery decided to close it on the grounds it was too expensive to maintain whilst suggesting the congregation should move to Lochranza.

Such a prospect was locally deemed unacceptable. Villagers and their minister, the Rev Andrew Barrie, resisted the change.

A maintaining lease with The Free Church was duly agreed for the Tin Church and The Church of Scotland presbytery agreed Lochranza and Pirnmill congregations should account for everyday expenses and that Pirnmill would maintain the building.

The Church of Scotland Tin Church was built in 1920 and, like many others throughout Scotland, was purchased in kit form to make it affordable.

The small, rectangular corrugated-iron, single storey, pitched-roofed church remains largely unaltered since it was built, with yellow pine board, timber pews and a kingpost roof structure.

During her moving speech, Liz Clarke paid homage to the early founders and leaders who helped to establish the church and paid tribute to the followers who have made the church such a unique and special place.

Under the Church of Scotland’s newly-enacted Ardrossan Presbytery mission plan, Lamlash Parish Church and Corrie and Kilmory churches are the next churches earmarked for closure before the end of 2023.

Lamlash is still fighting to remain open and the decision is currently with a review panel for consideration.