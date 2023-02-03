Signs of changing times

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The much-loved Tin Kirk in Pirnmill welcomed a packed to capacity congregation last Sunday for the final service of the small church which is the first of four Arran churches destined to close. The closures are part of Church of Scotland’s radical plan to cut the number of churches on Arran. A sad day filled with optimism and faith, locum minister Liz Clarke and the congregation lamented the sad occasion but were steadfast in their belief that it is all part of a greater plan. Worship will continue to take place at Lochranza Church. Full story on pages 8 and 9. 01_B05TinChurchcover01