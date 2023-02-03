Round Arran run set to raise funds for youth work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Leader of Arran Youth Foundations (AYF) Graeme Johnston is to run round the island to raise funds for the youth work charity.

Setting off from AYF’s youth cabins in Lamlash on the morning of Friday May 19, Graeme will circumnavigate the entire 56 miles of the island before finishing his run at the centre that evening, cheered on by the young folk who attend the weekly Friday night youth club.

As well as covering 90 kilometres, he will also have to contend with an elevation gain of 897m, or 2,943ft, making this his most challenging run by some way.





Explaining why he is taking the challenge on, Graeme said: “Last year I did a couple of ultra marathons to raise funds for AYF and between them they helped raise over £1,000.

“I really love long-distance running challenges anyway, so realising how much we could raise just by putting my trainers on and doing mad things, my mind instantly went to a bigger and better challenge to raise even more funds.

“Once the thought of running round Arran occurred to me I knew I had to do it. It has always been on the bucket list and using it to hopefully raise thousands of pounds to benefit the young people of Arran is the perfect incentive.”

Last year, the charity’s youth work project manager raised funds by running the length of the River Ayr Way (over 40 miles) and he also took part in the Goggins 4x4x48 challenge that involved running 48 miles over 48 hours by running four miles every four hours.





Graeme hopes that the Arran community will, once again, back his cause which has provided invaluable help and support for Arran’s youth.

“The amazing thing about doing this is knowing the community of Arran will get behind us, like they always do.

“People on the island are always so generous, not only with their financial donations but with other types of support,” said Graeme.

Anyone wishing to support the fundraiser can contribute by visiting https://justgiving.com/campaign/AYFRoundArran

Supporters can also contribute to the fundraiser by offering accommodation in Brodick or Lamlash on Thursday May 18; providing Graeme with food or water as he makes his way round the island; providing encouragement with support runners joining him for a few miles; or providing him with a large pizza at the end of his run!