Registration opens for early years intake

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Parents whose children are scheduled to start nursery in August are required to register online now.

All, three and four-year-old children and eligible two-year-old children are entitled to 1140 hours of early years education per year.

Registration for the August intake has now opened and will run until Tuesday February 28. Parents are asked to apply online at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/elc-enrolment





Any parent who registers after the deadline may miss out on their preferred provider.

Councillor Shaun Macaulay, cabinet member for education and young people, said: “Our young children are entitled to the best possible start in life and that’s what our early years centres aim to provide.

“We have a first-class range of early years establishments right across North Ayrshire.

“Last year, 92 per cent of parents who registered their child in February secured their first choice, and so we would encourage parents to register their child or children as early as possible within the February registration period.”





A number of different models of childcare are available for parents and these are fully explained in the Connecting Early Learning and Childcare Guide for Parents

For further information and access to the application form visit www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/elc-enrolment