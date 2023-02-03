Online talk on the importance of red squirrel conservation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Communications and engagement officer for the Scottish Wildlife Trust, Katie Berry will be the online guest speaker in the Arran Natural History Society’s final online meeting of the year.

Taking place on Tuesday February 7, at 7.30pm, the talk is called Saving Scotland’s red squirrels and it will cover red squirrel behaviour and ecology and an overview of conservation efforts currently underway across Scotland to protect them.

Katie has been working in the conservation sector since 2018, joining campaigning group Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels as administrator in March 2020, and has more recently been appointed as the communications and engagement officer for the project.





In light of the recent Red Squirrel Appreciation Day on January 21, and the publication of Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels’ 2022 Great Scottish Squirrel Survey, the talk will provide a huge amount of information for those that appreciate the furry rodents.

In her talk Katie will discuss topics which will include: how to identify red and grey squirrels; habitats; feeding and breeding cycles; threats to red squirrels, including the introduction of grey squirrels and squirrelpox.

She will also talk about community action and its importance in red squirrel conservation, partnerships working across Scotland, the importance of grey squirrel control, and the next steps of red squirrel conservation work.

The talk is free to Arran Natural History Society members or a £3 donation via the Eventbrite link at bit.ly/3wC29YC.



