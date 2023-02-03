McKelvie Road residents toast the baird at Burns lunch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Lamlash Lunch Club welcomed 21 guests for a special Burns lunch at their latest meeting at the McKelvie Road sheltered housing complex in Lamlash.

Long-standing McKelvie Road resident, known only as George, addressed the haggis with great gusto and all the gravitas necessary for such an occasion while Arran High School head teacher Susan Foster delivered a piper from the high school, who volunteered to perform during his lunch break.

On the menu was a steaming plate of haggis, neeps and tatties, followed by a delicious dessert of mince pies, coffee and chocolates, all enjoyed while catching up with friends and neighbours.





The guests were entertained throughout lunch by Carol Harwood on keyboard and by the end of the meal singing and hilarity was the order of the day.

A spokesperson from the lunch club thanked all of the attendees, volunteers and contributors who helped to make the occasion so special.

The next Lamlash Lunch Club meeting will be on Monday February 6, at 12.30pm and anyone who is interested in joining is asked to book with Arran Community and Voluntary Services on 01770 600611 as spaces are limited due to the size of the dining room at the McKelvie Road complex.



