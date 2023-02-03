Ferry management structure changes put to the public during consultations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A public consultation to hear the views and opinions of how CMAL, CalMac and Transport Scotland are providing an efficient ferry service has begun with Arran playing host to one of the community engagement sessions.

Chaired by Angus Campbell, chair of the Ferries Community Board, the consultation was at the behest of Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP, who is looking into the effectiveness of the organisations which deliver ferry services.

Local views, which will be used to help inform future decision making, were sought in relation to what problems arise from the current setup; what changes can be implemented to improve the current arrangement; and what improvements could be made to ensure a first-rate ferry service.





At the Brodick consultation, individuals and groups from across the spectrum, including two ferry lobbying groups, met with Mr Campbell and a representative of Transport Scotland to share their views.

The information from Arran will be included with that from other community engagement sessions and a report will be compiled to help inform proposals for the future organisational structure.

Anticipated changes to the management structure – known as the tripartite system with Transport Scotland being responsible for policy, CMAL as the asset owner and procurement agent and CalMac as the operator – has been on the agenda since last year with the publication of the Project Neptune report which evaluated and assessed the tripartite arrangement.

Speaking in parliament, Ms Gilruth said that the tripartite structure would change, adding: “Government must improve the delivery of ferries services on the Clyde and Hebrides network.





“We need a better culture of collaborative working to meet the needs of our island communities.”