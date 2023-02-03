Bookings break CalMac record after summer timetable release

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

CalMac received a record-breaking number of bookings on the first day of the summer timetables opening.

The ferry operator confirmed that it processed 15,102 bookings in the first 24 hours, more than the ferry operator has ever processed in a single day.

The demand was so high at times that customers were added to a waiting list so that their enquiries could be processed in order and as efficiently as possible.





Diane Burke, CalMac’s commercial director, said: “I am delighted with the record-breaking number of bookings we have received since our summer 2023 timetable opened.

“We hope that this level of interest in travelling to the islands will result in a good year for local businesses in the west coast communities we serve.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “I am grateful to our customers who waited patiently as we processed bookings as quickly as possible, and I would like to thank them for their continued support.”

The summer timetables can be found at www.calmac.co.uk and bookings can be made via the CalMac website and by phoning the contact centre or port offices.



