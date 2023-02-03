Arran Banner Letters – week 05, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Historical similarity

Sir,

The Fergie’s piece in the January 27 issue of the Banner put me in mind of the chip van of old as referred to in my article Childhood Memories Of Arran Holidays which the Banner published over three issues in March/April 2020. Here is a passage from the article.





“The chippy at the Lyndene in Brodick had competition from the chip van, a converted charabanc which parked on certain evenings at the side of Curries and from where via a central serving hatch we could purchase chips or fish suppers to be eaten with the fingers once the delicacy had been coated with an unhealthy amount of salt and vinegar! The main problem which arose from this alfresco dining was the midges as we were continually smacking them from our faces with greasy, salty, vinegary hands!”

Well done to Emma and Chris with their hot food takeaway and very best wishes for a successful venture.

Yours,

Colin Bowes,

Lytham.

Sir,

The Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is a quango accountable to Scottish ministers and is, in my opinion, very secretive in its dealings.





It has recently agreed to buy a large estate in Angus worth about £25 million. I believe rural workers have lost their jobs. Former wealthy absentee owners for environmental projects have been blamed for driving up prices of rural land.

On Arran, FLS is working with the Scottish Salmon Company to help it shift its timber.

It must surely look into the effect of continuous noise affecting the fish and other creatures and wildlife. If pressure were put on the fish farm to pull out of the arrangement it could seriously damage this dreadful timber transfer plan.

I don’t think FLS gives a jot for the people of King’s Cross.

I don’t know if Councillor Billings and team have had face-to-face talks with FLS, but any news of our voices having any impact in our favour would be most welcomed.

He needs every support he can get, including comments from the mainland and abroad.

So many people have huge respect for King’s Cross and are fearful of it being destroyed by a secretive land grab. Sacred land.

Yours,

Edward Jackson,

Glasgow.

Lochranza development

Sir

The recent decision to grant planning permission for the last remaining open ground on the Newton shore in Lochranza raises serious issues for our community.

Despite an unheard of 56 objections, and with only the developer in favour, our planning committee on North Ayrshire Council has approved the project in principle.

One is left wondering whether any of the councillors involved actually took the time to read any of the very many valid objections submitted, or whether instead they simply listened at committee to the much-abbreviated and brief summary of objections by the planning officer.

It was unfortunate to say the least that he did not highlight the objections submitted by important agencies such as the local community association, Arran Access, Arran Geopark or COAST to mention just a few.

Of course this is not the first time the planning department seems to have disregarded local views.

When submissions were invited for the last local development plan, there were 30 to 40 objections to rezoning the same ground from rural to urban.

Members of the community were reassured at the time that this would make no difference to the conditions identified at the last appeal, but we now find this change is now being used to support the present application.

One might reasonably ask just how many objections does it take from a small community before our councillors sit up and take notice of local opinion. Are they only interested in supporting unwanted development for profit?

This approval makes a mockery and nonsense of the Scottish Government’s intended policy of making planning decisions more sensitive and responsive to local needs and wishes.

We do desperately need new housing built in Lochranza. Not however, more large, prohibitively expensive, and seldom used properties of which we have many, but instead, affordable homes for young working families.

This is the way to preserve our natural environment, and at the same time, revitalise and secure our community’s future.

That is what a forward-looking council and planning department should have committed to in our current local development plan.

In my view, it is simply not good enough from those that represent us, and we should have our views respected, and a plan in place that recognises and addresses our community’s needs.

I hope others will make their views known to our local council in this important debate, which at the end of the day affects us all.

Yours,

Robert Cumming,

Lochranza.

Community sustainability

Sir,

I was interested to read about last week’s correspondent’s worries about his environmental impact when using our ferry. (Although strangely, not so worried about his journey up from the far south of England.)

My main concern was, however, whether or not his conscience was also concerned by the impact of having a second home in an area of massive housing shortage, a community reeling from the cancer of non-productive housing stock, and off-island owned rental buildings (structures that cannot really be described as homes).

The environmental sustainability he is worrying about is pretty much irrelevant when the very basis of community sustainability is under such threat, from a lack of affordable housing and Rachmanesque rents.

A situation made so much worse primarily by the incredible proportion of second/holiday homes the island (and much of Scotland’s west coast) is infected by.

A mass transport system, carrying a large quantity of passengers and goods over a stretch of water is a pretty efficient use of energy, and not really one of Arran’s (or the planet’s) bigger issues – so long as it actually does run, of course .

Yours,

Nigel Walker,

Brodick.