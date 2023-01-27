Top brass visit island for ferry talks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Business leaders and heads of civil, private and government organisations involved in ferry provision and infrastructure met in Brodick Hall this week for the latest meeting of the Ardrossan Task Force. The meeting, chaired by transport minister Jenny Gilruth, was aimed at speeding up the upgrade of Ardrossan Harbour and bringing all of the parties together to help keep the harbour and lifeline ferries operating effectively during future work. Full story on page 5. No_B04topbrass01