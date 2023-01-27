Third sheep dog trial held at Birchburn Farm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The third Dougarie and Kildonan Sheep Dog Society trial took place at Birchburn Farm, Shiskine, with judge Neil Henderson scoring the nine dogs that competed.

Nursery 1 winner and recipient of The Drumadoon Trophy was Wully Stevenson with Dusk, 74 points.

Old dogs: 1 equal, Iain McConnell with Joe and Mathew McNeish with Pip, 87 points; 3 Niall MacMaster with Gail, 74 points; 4 Ian Logan with Beaut, 64 points; 5 Claire Ann Anderson with Midge, 62 points.





Second Nursery winner was Wully Stevenson with Dusk, 94 points. Wully was the winner of the nursery league along with the Hirsel Cup, Alba Cup and the Cnoc Trophy.

Wullie Stevenson and his dog dusk with the Hirsel Cup, Alba Cup, Drumadoon Trophy and the Cnoc Trophy. 01_B04dogtrial01

All the handlers with judge Neil Henderson and his grand-daughter Lisa Henderson who clerked for him. 01_B04dogtrial02



