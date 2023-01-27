Shipyard appoints senior managers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Ferguson Marine, Port Glasgow (FMPG), the nationalised shipyard that is expected to deliver the MV Glen Sannox later this year, has made two new appointments to strengthen its senior leadership team.

The appointment of Eddie Purves and Carla Roberts, FMPG says, will strengthen the shipyard’s strategic leadership and planning skills and secure its future.

Eddie Purves joins as technical director. He has 30 years’ experience in commercial and naval shipbuilding in Scotland, initially with Kvaerner Govan before the yard was taken over by BAE. He spent the last year as managing director of A&P Tyne, which operates the largest commercial dry-dock on the east coast of England. His previous roles include working with Type 26 vessels for the UK Navy and shipyard upgrades with BAE.





He will have a key role within FMPG’s senior leadership team as it works to complete the two vessels under construction for Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), restructures in 2023/24, positions for additional projects on behalf of BAE Systems and others and targeting the small vessel replacement programme for CMAL.

Initially on a one-year contract, Carla Roberts joins as chief financial officer, having recently served as financial director with Water Retail. Along with a personal love of sailing, Carla joins FMPG with a strong background across a variety of businesses in various stages of turnaround and experience with local governments.

David Tydeman, cjhief executive officer of FMPG, said: ‘We have a busy year ahead, with the planned handover of Glen Sannox in late spring and work to complete hull 802.

‘These senior appointments bring new talent and a wealth of experience to FMPG and will enable us to expand on strategic planning to build a sustainable future for the shipyard.’





Eddie Purves has been appointed as technical director at Ferguson Marine, Port Glasgow. No_B04ferguson01

Carla Roberts joins as chief financial officer at Ferguson Marine, Port Glasgow, initially on a one-year contract. No_B04ferguson02