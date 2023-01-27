More than £2 million to be spent on Caledonian Isles’ overhaul

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

MV Caledonian Isles, which is currently undergoing her annual overhaul at Dales Marine dry dock in Greenock, requires work costing more than £2 million.

As part of the extensive maintenance programme, the cost of which has ballooned to more than £2 million owing to emerging issues, the vessel’s engine will be overhauled, steelwork replaced and the propeller repaired.

The work is labour intensive with all parts on a gigantic scale. Since the engines are no longer being produced, most spares and replacement parts need to be specially made.





With MV Caledonian Isles almost 30 years old, she is suffering from rusting steelwork throughout. At least 15 tonnes of needs repaired or replaced. The last time the vessel was in dry dock, 25 tonnes of steel work was replaced.

In addition to engine work, steel replacement and a general freshening up of many areas, the vessel is also undergoing repairs to one of its huge bronze propellers after damage was discovered on two of its blades.

Ferry operator CalMac will spend more than £34 million on maintaining its 35 vessel fleet this year. The general life expectancy of vessels is 25 to 30 years and the average age of the CalMac fleet is currently 24 years, with 38 per cent of its fleet already more than 30 years old.

The month-long overhaul – all going well – should see MV Caledonian Isles return at the start of February when it will immediately pick up the service running up to five return sailings on the Ardrossan to Brodick route each day.





A worker climbs into the ship’s hull during repairs. No_B04caleyisles01

A welder carries out repairs on MV Caledonian Isles. No_B04caleyisles02

MV Caledonian Isles at Dales Marine dry dock in Greenock. No_B04caleyisles03

Engineers work on the giant bronze propeller. No_B04caleyisles04

Some of the rusty metal which has had to be replaced. No_B04caleyisles05

Steel replacement on the car deck. No_B04caleyisles06