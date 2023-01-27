We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes group is holding a Koffee for Kalimpong morning at Brodick Church Hall.

The annual fundraiser helps support the children of Dr Graham’s Homes and will take place on Saturday February 4 from 10.30am until noon.

There will be delicious home-baking and bric-a-brac, a fabulous raffle, stimulating company and interesting chat. Everyone welcome.



