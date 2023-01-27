KA Leisure continues to inspire with activities for children

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Following the success of last year’s Inspire Activities, KA Leisure is offering young people on Arran an extensive programme of youth sporting activities for the next three weeks.

Aimed at children between three and 13-years-old, the evening classes at Arran High School include mini kickers, football, basketball, multi-sports, racquet sports and athletics and costs just £2.50 per session.

The events are led by North Ayrshire Sports Academy students Scott Murray and Fraser McKinnon and will take place regularly until February 17.





Ross Dobson, Active Schools co-ordinator said: ‘KA Leisure Inspire Activities are a great way to socialise with peers from a variety of schools whilst increasing physical and mental health.

‘The classes are a great fun and popular so early booking is recommended.’

Bookings for all the activities can be made by visiting https://kaleisure.courseprogress.co.uk





Primary one to primary seven pupils enjoy taking shots at the basketball hoop. No_B04IA01

Young basketball players practise their passing skills. No_B04IA02

Basketball is popular with the youngsters as it is fast-paced and physical. No_B04IA03

The Inspire Activities programme. No_B04IA04